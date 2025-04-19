10 Deaths in One Year Due to Wolf Attacks

A sense of fear has gripped the Mahsi area of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh after a dreaded wolf attacked an eight-year-old boy. In the Hardi area, the wolf attacked and dragged the child away. Although the child screamed and the family raised an alarm--prompting the wolf to release him--he had already sustained serious injuries. Unfortunately, the child later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.In Sisaiya Churaman village of Hardi area, eight-year-old Ghanshyam was sleeping next to his mother on Sunday night when a wolf attacked him.The child's father, Sambhar, stated that after the wolf's attack, the child was admitted to the hospital, but died during treatment. There have been allegations of negligence in the medical treatment. Meanwhile, the forest department is investigating the incident. Officials from the forest department stated that only after further investigation will it be confirmed, which animal was responsible for the attack.It may be recalled that a year ago, a wolf terrorised the area, causing the deaths of 10 children. The forest department had captured five wolves at the time. Now, the wolf has once again instilled fear in the area.