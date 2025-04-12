Three persons were injured after a honey badger attacked them at Nuagaon village in Keonjhar district on Thursday.The injured were identified as Banamali Mohanty (55), his son, Biranchi (29), and Gayadhar Pradhan (58) of Sainkul village. They have been admitted to Anandapur sub-divisional hospital for treatment.Banamali said the animal attacked him when he was going to defecate. Later, the animal chased Biranchi, when he went to help his father, and bit him. Later, the animal chased Gayadhar while he was guarding a cashew plantation. He ran in fear, but the animal attacked him and he sustained injuries, sources said.After receiving a complaint, forest personnel arrived at the spot and caught two honey badgers with the help of a net. They took the animals to the forest camp of Anandapur range office. Later they released the animals in Patilo forest after medical examination. Nabakishor Nayak, range officer, said, "Injured persons will be treated free of cost."