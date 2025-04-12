A very strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred in the South Pacific Ocean near the coast of Papua New Guinea around noon of Saturday, Apr 12, 2025 at 1.47 pm local time (Pacific/Port Moresby GMT +10).The quake had a shallow depth of 62 km (39 mi) and was felt by many near the epicenter.The shallow depth of the quake caused it to be felt more strongly near the epicenter than a deeper quake of similar magnitude would.