© Mikkel Berg Pedersen

A seven-meter-long dead humpback whale has been found washed up on a beach in the eastern Jutland region of Djursland.A dead humpback whale has been lying in the water at Løgten Bugt in Djursland, northeast of Aarhus, since Tuesday, according to local reports.The whale, approximately seven meters long, has been found at the water's edge in Løgten Bugt, around 25 kilometers from Denmark's second-largest city.Photos of the whale were first shared in local Facebook groups, before being reported by local media TV2 Østjylland.People from the local area have since gone to the beach to observe the whale, an unusual sighting on the Danish coast."It was an amazing sight. A rather special experience. I've never seen a whale like this before. Unfortunately, this one was dead, lying on its back," Allan Würtz, a diver who lives nearby, told TV2 Østjylland.Authorities have been notified, according to the report.Humpback whales measure around five meters at birth and can grow up to 15 meters as adults. A member of the species was last seen in Danish waters in 2023, when the massive marine mammal was photographed near Aarhus Harbour.Another sighting, likely of the same whale, occurred a few days later near the town of Middelfart on the west coast of Funen.