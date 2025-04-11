A 2-month-old girl died Thursday after police say she was severely injured in a dog attack at a home in Brownstown.The girl's name has not been released.Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of South County Road 100 East outside of Brownstown around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after a 911 caller reported a dog attacked her 2-month-old daughter.Brownstown firefighters also responded to the scene soon after and started CPR on the girl.Due to the girl's severe injuries, firefighters took her and loaded into a deputy's police car so they could drive into town and meet an ambulance.From the ambulance, they rushed the girl to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour to have her flown by helicopter to another hospital.Unfortunately, the girl was pronounced dead shortly after arriving in Seymour.The dog involved in the attack was identified as a pit bull. It was being held at the Jackson County K-9 Control Center as of Thursday.Deputies did not say what led up to the attack, but as of Friday, the investigation was ongoing.