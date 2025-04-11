A 6.9 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Saturday.The United States Geological Survey has reported the quake was at aand and the US Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami threat warning.The epicentre of the earthquake was about 178km east-southeast of Kimbe, a town on the north east of the island, which was just north of Australia.An early prediction from the US National Weather Service NOAA said there was a 1-3m tsunami threat for Papua New Guinea, issued at 9.29am.Aftershocks have also begun with a 5.3 magnitude quake hitting near the epicentre at 9.39am.