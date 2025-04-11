nnnnnnn
A 6.9 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

The United States Geological Survey has reported the quake was at a depth of 10km and and the US Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami threat warning.

The epicentre of the earthquake was about 178km east-southeast of Kimbe, a town on the north east of the island, which was just north of Australia.

An early prediction from the US National Weather Service NOAA said there was a 1-3m tsunami threat for Papua New Guinea, issued at 9.29am.

Aftershocks have also begun with a 5.3 magnitude quake hitting near the epicentre at 9.39am.