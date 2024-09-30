MMMMMMMM
A Durham man was found dead inside his home from an apparent dog attack Friday morning, police said.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to a call for cardiac arrest in the 2500 block of Fairlawn Road. Upon arriving, they found a deceased man inside the residence.

Police say the man "had injuries consistent with being attacked by a dog".

According to Durham police, a dog lived in the same home as the victim. The dog was seized by animal control.

The incident remains under investigation.