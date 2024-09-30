A man-eating panther claimed another life in a village in Udaipur on Monday, making it seven deaths in the last 11 days. The victim, a priest, was reportedly picked up by the panther in the early hours of Monday and his body was found in the jungle.Due to the fear of the panther, police, along with forest officials, set up traps in several locations. While a few panthers have been caught in the last few days, the number of deaths due to panther attacks have been increasing.Locals had been living in fear due to the increasing cases of panther attacks. Several schools had been ordered shut, people had been informed to not leave their houses in the evening and to only go out in groups. Police, through social media, has also warned people about leaving their houses at night. Villagers have been asked to carry sticks or other items that can be used as weapons when venturing out.An official claimed that it is unclear whether the same animal has been involved in all the cases. However, in all the cases, the movement of the animal and the nature of the attack has been similar.A video surfaced, showing police recovering the body of the victim from the middle of the jungle. The video shows villagers gathered around the forest.