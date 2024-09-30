MMMMMMMM
A seven-year-old boy died on Sunday after being attacked by stray dogs in a farm area near Hammam al-Shammout, in the Al-Jeeza district south of Amman.

According to a Roya correspondent, the child, of Arab nationality, was attacked by three stray dogs while returning from a farm to his family's home. The dogs severely mauled the boy, causing fatal injuries.

The boy was rushed to Al-Nadeem Governmental Hospital in Madaba, but medical authorities confirmed that he had already passed away upon arrival.