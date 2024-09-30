mmmmmm
© Shutterstock/Triff
We received 23 reports about a fireball seen over Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Grand Est, Hessen, Niedersachsen, Noord-Brabant, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Rheinland-Pfalz and Thüringen on Saturday, September 28th 2024 around 19:34 UT.

For this event, we received one video.