Corpus Christi resident Roxanne Ramirez captured the fireball on her front door camera.
We received 27 reports about a fireball seen over Nuevo León, Querétaro, Tamaulipas, Texas and TX on Wednesday, September 25th 2024 around 02:13 UT.

For this event, we received 3 videos.