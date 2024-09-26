Whitney Clavin

Whitney Clavin is a Senior Content and Media Strategist in Caltech's communications office. She writes news releases and feature stories and helps develop related science content in the areas of physics, math, astronomy, and humanities and social sciences. She has helped with several of LIGO's big announcements, including the observatory's first direct detection of gravitational waves. Before joining Caltech, Whitney worked as a media specialist and science writer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory from 2003 to 2016. There, she covered JPL astrophysics missions, with her primary focus (and love) being Spitzer. She has a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from UC Davis and a master's degree in science journalism from NYU.