Contrary to What You Might Hear...

Two Questions Arise

Darwin, I want to suggest, knew that he did not have the kind of evidence necessary to prove the theory of natural selection, and his rhetoric of illness provided a ready excuse for his endless delays in presenting the promised evidence to the public. It was also a ready excuse for his absence from scientific meetings where he might be confronted by critics and have to defend his ideas. (p. 43)

"Readers hoping to see a rich array of empirical evidence for the creative powers of natural selection would have been disappointed." (p. 172)

simply assume

The man whose name is today synonymous with naturalistic evolutionary theory and natural selection knew, it would seem, that he couldn't find and present the crucial confirming evidence for his theory in his own lifetime. The notion that he did so, and that the decades following his death were a mere mopping-up operation, is the mythology. The reality is very different, and the tell is that Darwin, a master bluffer, never showed his hand. (p. 199)

Faith Has Supplied the Lack of Evidence

What Really Happened at the Huxley-Wilberforce Debate

What to Make of the Evidence?