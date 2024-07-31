© cneesvzla

As of this writing, the CNE website is still down, and no further results have been published.As expected,, its puppet regimes in the region, and the US-funded Unitary Platform have. In a response clearly coordinated beforehand, US imperialism is instead using the elections to escalate its efforts for regime change.— all aimed at pressuring sections of the Venezuelan military and ruling circles to oust the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).Despite earlier statements by opposition officials concluding that irregularities in the voting process had been rare and insignificant,immediately claimed the results announced by the CNE were the product of a massive fraud. The Unitary Platform had access to 40 percent of voting center reports, she said, and these gave Gonzalez 70 percent of the vote.While demanding that the CNE show the records from all polling stations, Machado made clear that the exact results are really beside the point., subtly arguing that the large vote for the opposition makes clear that Maduro can't secure its interests or capitalist rule any longer.Machado declared: "Today we defeated them in votes all over Venezuela, but also the members of the Plan República [military oversight of the elections], the military-citizens know it, they were there in the front row, they saw the people with joy and hope, organized in a civic, peaceful way. They know it andThe key to understanding the political crisis in Venezuela is that neither the PSUV regime, US imperialism nor its proxies give a second thought to the democratic will of the Venezuelan people or to resolving the humanitarian catastrophe.The overall strategy of Washington was summed up in plain terms by, "Maduro has to convince the ruling elite that he can keep things under control, but both he and the military know thatHe's effectively inviting the biggest loyalty test he's faced in years.Shortly after the preliminary results, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken predictably expressed "serious concerns that the results announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people."Speaking forEarlier during the day, US Vice President and presidential candidate KamalaBlinken and Harris would be hard-pressed to find a less democratic society than the United States, where a group of billionaires have purchased control over all institutions and media and enforce its interests through bipartisan tyranny., but has now turned the American president into a king above the law.The threat of international action beyond theThe regime ofNothing else could better express the predatory and anti-democratic character of US interests in the region than its partnership with these forces.On Monday, Argentinaabout the conduct of the presidential elections" in Venezuela. The document then demands a "full review of the results."It is worth adding that fascistic billionaire Elon Musk re-tweeted a statement by Milei denouncing a "fraud" in Venezuela. Musk added lamely, "Shame on Dictator Maduro."In a signal of what is to come,While not signing the Argentine statement, the pseudo-left Presidents Gustavo Petro of Colombia and Gabriel Boric of Chile, as well as theand submissively joining the US-led push for regime change.For its part, the PSUV has sought to preempt moves from outside or within the state apparatus to carry out a coup. Colectivos, gangs of loyalists on motorcycles, and supporters were called to protect the presidential Miraflores Palace in Caracas on Sunday night and celebrate a victory hours before the results were announced.Having previously warned of a civil war and bloodbath,Even while insisting that the military will not be an "arbiter" of the elections, PadrinoThis was an affirmation that, after all, the military will intervene to secure bourgeois rule, even if that means settling the election results.In Tachira, a historically pro-opposition state bordering Colombia, men with face masks are shown in numerous videos using stun grenades and live ammunition against crowds. There are confirmed reports of the death of one man, Julio Valerio García, and several injured.Venezuela stands on the verge of civil war, even deeper economic misery, and becoming an active front in an imperialist world war. It is high time for workers to draw far-reaching conclusions.The fact that an unknown stand-in for Machado — a creature of the CIA, an extreme right-winger and proponent of US sanctions and even invasion — could plausibly have defeated Maduro is an indictment of the entire Bolivarian project and the pink-tide regionally.