The Sudanese Federal Ministry of Health has reported that 12 people have died in Kassala State due to heavy rains and flooding that have affected several eastern states in recent hours.In response to the disaster, the Health Emergency Operations Center convened an urgent meeting to address the situation in Kassala and Gadaref states.The meeting, led by Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, discussed the impact of the floods and rains and reviewed health conditions in the affected areas.Ibrahim confirmed that 12 deaths had been recorded. The meeting also addressed preparedness for epidemic outbreaks and the provision of necessary resources for containment efforts, as well as the conditions in the shelters.The meeting emphasized the need for effective coordination between the health ministry, relevant government departments, and organizations, focusing on disease vector control.Authorities were instructed to assess the available medical supplies and resources in the affected states and coordinate their delivery to the disaster-stricken areas.Sudan experiences annual flooding and torrential rains from June to October due to heavy rainfall, which often leads to widespread floods and displacement.