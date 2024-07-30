OF THE
"You were supposed to attack civilians, women, children, innocent people from outside the political arena. For one simple reason: to force the public to turn to the State, turn to the regime, and ask for greater security. This was precisely the role of the Right in Italy. It placed itself at the service of the State under an aptly termed 'Strategy of Tension'. They had to get ordinary people to accept that at any moment over a period of 30 years, from 1960 to the mid-80s, a state of emergency could be declared. So, people would willingly trade part of their freedom for the security of being able to walk the streets, go on trains or enter a bank. This is the political logic behind all the bombings. They remain unpunished because the State cannot condemn itself."
~ Italian neo-fascist whose prosecution led to the discovery of NATO's 'Gladio' networks across Western Europe
Can't get food to them but no problem getting the poison to them.
How to think about multidimensions? Maybe start simply, read Flatland which is a 2-dimensional mathematician encountering a 3-dimensional world....
I do not do religion. The Bible is an edited piece of work. Catholics bastardized Jesus' words. But do know, Jesus and his people were real. His...
The Great Unconformity [Link] -- a billion years of rock is missing, between this purported bout of complex life, and the more recent Cambrian...
What I got from this article is that Harris will be our next POTUS and she'll pick the smart Governor of my state, the honorable Mr andy beshear...
