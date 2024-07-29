© Stepan Poghosyan/Photolure via REUTERSFILE: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a joint press conference
NATO, being a source of discord, has unleashed wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine, Spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense Zhang Xiaogang told a briefing."NATO is a machine that sows the chaos of war, it has brought the flames of war and disaster to the regions and people of Ukraine and Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya,"
the spokesman said commenting on the communique passed at the NATO summit in Washington.
In recent years, NATO has continued to "spread its evil hooks" into the Asia-Pacific region
, he said, TASS reported.The Alliance is attacking China and encourages certain countries in the region to follow suit
, the defense ministry's spokesman said.
He pointed out that the final communique of the NATO summit is "full of lies, prejudice, incitement and slander."
"We express extreme dissatisfaction and strong protest over this," he stressed.
NATO countries said in the final declaration of the Washington summit, released July 10, that they planned to meet with representatives from Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and Japan to discuss possible areas of cooperation as well as common security challenges. NATO also claims that China poses "systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security." The document also says China should stop material and political support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, as well as halt exports of dual-use goods to Russia.
Comment:
China Military Online provides
more detail:
NATO needs to reflect on itself, instead of deflecting blame onto China
"In its Washington Summit Declaration, NATO spread belligerent rhetoric and made baseless accusations against China. It was full of lies and bias to slander China and incited confrontation. We are strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to such contents," said Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.
"From Ukraine to Afghanistan, from Iraq to Libya, it has brought war and disaster to these regions and their people. History has taught us that division and confrontation would find no support, and belligerency and expansion would work its own ruins", said the spokesperson.
On the Ukraine issue, the Chinese side follows an objective and impartial position, and actively promotes peace talks, which has been widely recognized by the international community. In contrast, the US-led NATO allies keep fueling the fire and profiteering from the war. NATO needs to reflect on itself, instead of deflecting blame onto China.
The spokesperson emphasized that China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order. The Chinese military remains a staunch force for global and regional peace and stability.
"We urge NATO not to interfere in China's internal affairs, not to challenge China's legitimate rights and interests, and not to smear China's domestic and foreign policies. Otherwise, it will only be hoisted by its own petard," stressed the spokesperson.
China's increasingly uncompromising rhetoric with the West, and Israel, is accompanied by significant developments it is leading on the geopolitical stage:
