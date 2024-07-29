© Stepan Poghosyan/Photolure via REUTERS

NATO, being a source of discord, has unleashed wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine, Spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense Zhang Xiaogang told a briefing.the spokesman said commenting on the communique passed at the NATO summit in Washington.In recent years, NATO has, he said, TASS reported., the defense ministry's spokesman said.He pointed out that"We express extreme dissatisfaction and strong protest over this," he stressed.NATO countries said in the final declaration of the Washington summit, released July 10, that they planned to meet with representatives from Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and Japan to discuss possible areas of cooperation as well as common security challenges. NATO also claims that China poses "systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security." The document also says China should stop material and political support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, as well as halt exports of dual-use goods to Russia.