© NurPhoto via Getty Images



The top executive at McDonald's said that "misinformation" about the company's position on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has hurt sales in the Middle East and in Muslim countries worldwide.Chris Kempczinski, the president and CEO of McDonald's, acknowledged on Thursday that "several markets in the Middle East and some outside the region are experiencing a meaningful business impact due to the war and associated misinformation that is affecting brands like McDonald's." As calls to boycott the US fast-food giant have grown, Kempczinski wrote in a LinkedIn post that he found the development "disheartening and ill-founded."McDonald's Israel said on its social media accounts that it had given thousands of free meals to Israel Defense Forces soldiers.Kempczinski did not specify the extent to which the company has suffered financial losses as a result of boycotts.In the third quarter of last fiscal year, McDonald's reported an 8.3% increase in sales in international markets, but that was before the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists which left 1,200 Israelis dead.McDonald's is expected to report fourth quarter results later this month.Shares of McDonald's were trading lower by 1.3% as of mid-day on Friday.As of fiscal 2022, the company franchised and operated about 40,275 McDonald's restaurants across more than 100 countries.The fast-food chain reported total annual revenue of $23.18 billion in the year.Malaysia, a majority-Muslim country, is a staunch supporter of the Palestinians, and some Western fast-food brands in the country, as in some other Muslim nations, have been targeted by boycott campaigns over Israel's military offensive in Gaza.In response, BDS Malaysia said it "categorically denies" defaming the fast-food company and would leave the matter to the court.