Society's Child
Delta, American Airlines transporting illegal immigrants from Biden's Arizona processing centers into domestic US on late night flights
The Post Millennial
Thu, 21 Dec 2023 20:57 UTC
Ari Hoffman, West Coast editor for The Post Millennial and host on Talk Radio 570 KVI, noticed when he landed that illegal immigrants were sleeping on the floor of the airport. According to Hoffman, the illegal immigrants had no possessions, only a phone and a packet containing travel information.
Ashley St. Clair, contributor for the Babylon Bee, while waiting for a flight back to New York's JFK International, noticed that her Delta Airlines flight was filled with illegal immigrants.
She posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "My Delta flight from Phoenix appears to be flying migrants who crossed the border and are being shipped to New York. When I asked a Delta representative if this was the case, his response was 'What does it matter, they're humans too.' What is happening?"
In the video, St Clair showed a line of illegal immigrants waiting to board her flight and said, "I'm at the Phoenix airport right now. I'm waiting to board my flight to New York, to JFK, and it looks like we have a whole lot of migrants who are also boarding this flight that the U.S, taxpayers are paying for."
"This is what the US taxpayers are paying for right here. Premium seats on Delta that they have people coming here. We're paying for this, shipping them out to New York City, because guess what? Everywhere else is at capacity. So, they have these sanctuary cities, like New York, that they're now shipping these migrants to, that we're all paying for."
The Big Apple has been overwhelmed by the flood of illegal immigrants, forcing the city to slash funding across its budget to pay for the increased costs of handling the crisis.
While on the flight, St Clair posted a picture and wrote, "Migrant placed next to me in premium cabin still has bag from processing center. A majority of this flight is migrants bussed in from the processing center."
After the flight, St. Clair wrote, "I have flown 200,000 miles with Delta this year. I have all Delta cards. I've had countless people become Delta cardholders. You can consider me no longer a customer of Delta until they disclose how much $$$ from taxpayers they are willingly accepting to transport illegal migrants to cities that are overwhelmed."
She added, "Remember when Delta and every other airline kicked you off for not wearing a mask two years ago? Now they're using your flight to transport thousands of illegal migrants from the border with very little or incomprehensive health screenings."
Tayler Hansen from Tenet Media posted a video showing illegal immigrants being interviewed in the airport, some of whom had no idea where they were going and were seemingly confused.
Hansen wrote, "Illegal migrants are littered throughout the Phoenix Airport right now. They're receiving priority boarding and expedited security. Many have no idea where they're going. Locations include Charlotte, Philadelphia, NYC, and Texas. Multiple had to be escorted from the women's restrooms by security."
Hansen noted that American and Delta airlines were flying the illegal immigrants.
In another video posted by Hansen, illegal immigrants from Guatemala, who claimed to have arrived at the border by bus, detailed how after allegedly meeting with a judge and the Border Patrol, "They took us to an NGO and bought our flights."
In the video, the illegal immigrants admitted to claiming asylum even though they were not fleeing persecution and that they came to the US "simply for work."
In response to the videos, Tim Pool called for Delta to get "the Bud Light treatment" for facilitating human trafficking.
