"What is $61 billion is going to accomplish that $100 billion has not?" Everybody with a brain in their head" knows that the conflict will end in negotiations.



"The idea that Ukraine was going to throw Russia back to 1991 borders is preposterous. Nobody actually believes it.



"We are getting to a place where we are going to be functionally on the hook to pay for the Ukrainian pensioners, to rebuild the country. The White House should concentrate on bringing the killing to a stop rather than writing more blank checks."

American leadership is needed to end the fighting instead of writing "blank checks," J.D. Vance says...The United States needs to accept that Ukraine is going to "cede some territory" to Russia and bring the conflict to a close,has argued, stressing thatSpeaking to CNN's Jake Tapper on the State of the Union show on Sunday, the lawmaker explained why he opposes additional aid to Ukraine, saying it is very unlikely that Kiev will be able to overpower Russia and recover lost land, and that further financial and military assistance will only prolong the conflict.Vance asked:despite President Joe Biden's pleas to pass the bill.of wanting toSince the outbreak of the conflict with Russia in February 2022,In a new survey conducted by The Financial Times and the Michigan Ross business school, 48% of Americans said they believed their nation was spending too much on aid to Kiev. Only 27% said the amount was appropriate, and 11% believed the US was not spending enough. The British newspaper reported the results on Sunday.Ukraine has repeatedly rejected territorial concessions to Russia, insisting on the restoration of its 1991 borders, meaning the return of the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions - which voted to join Russia in September 2022 - and Crimea, which did so in 2014, in response to the US-backed coup in Kiev.