It is chilling that there is no consideration of whether the information is true or of the public's right to know it. "Democracy" in this formulation is whatever maintains the government's narrative.

Welcome to the Censorship Industrial Complex. It's rather like the old "military industrial complex," which was shorthand for the military, private companies, and academia working together to achieve U.S. battlefield dominance, with the R&D funded by the government that buys the final product.But the censorship industrial complex builds algorithms, not bombers. The players aren't Raytheon and Boeing, but social media companies, tech startups, and universities and their institutes. The foes to be dominated are American citizens whose opinions diverge from government narratives on issues ranging from COVID-19 responses to electoral fraud to transgenderism.When first exposed a few months ago, many of the actors and their media defenders perversely claimed that they, as private entities, were acting out of concern for "democracy" and exercising their own First Amendment rights.Several advisory committee members who appear throughout the documents as quasi-federal actors are among those loudly protesting that they were private actors when censoring lawful American speech (e.g., Kate Starbird, Vijaya Gadde, Alex Stamos).Who was to be censored? CISA was formed in response to misinformation campaigns from foreign actors, but it evolved toward domestic "threats." Meeting notes record that Suzanne Spaulding of the Center for Strategic and International Studies said they shouldn't "solely focus on addressing foreign threats ... [but] to emphasize that domestic threats remain and while attribution is sometimes unclear, CISA should be sensitive to domestic distinctions, but cannot focus too heavily on such limitations."Accordingly, the group discussed recommendations for countering "dangerously inaccurate health advice." It contemplated the roles of the FBI and Homeland Security in addressing "domestic threats," and a CISA staffer felt the need to remind the subcommittee "of CISA's limitations in countering politically charged narratives."CISA couldn't censor all the people the advisors wanted. And it could face the same outrage that greeted President Biden's Disinformation Governance Board, led by singing censor Nina Jankowicz. Americans didn't want that body deciding what they could say, and Biden shut it down within three weeks. CISA's advisers were acutely aware their work could be conflated with that of the DGB, and even considered changing the name of the MDM subcommittee.The group also sought cover from outside and inside the government. They spent an inordinate amount of time talking about "socializing" the committee and its work - something DGB apparently hadn't done. And like a partisan campaign, they looked for natural allies. Meeting notes record that they sought to "identify a point of contact from a progressive civil rights and civil liberties angle to recruit as a [subject matter expert]."A government committee that seeks partisan allies, obfuscates its purpose, and can't even be honest about the nature of its members' participation is going to sort out online truth for Americans? Welcome to the Censorship Industrial Complex.