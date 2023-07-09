© Delcan and Company

Cooperation among signatories and the high number of new organisations willing to sign the new Code of Practice show that it has become an effective and dynamic instrument to fight disinformation. However, progress remains too slow on crucial aspects, especially when it comes to dealing with pro-Kremlin war propaganda or independent access to data...



As we prepare for the 2024 EU elections, I call on platforms to increase their efforts in fighting disinformation and address Russian information manipulation, and this in all Member States and languages, whether big or small.

Meet the "Enforcer"

© Twitter

"We are going there, but don't want to be vocal before because I don't want to speak too much. But we offer this and I'm happy that some platforms took our proposal," Breton said of the non-binding compliance checks. "I am the enforcer. I represent the law, which is the will of the state and the people.



"It's a voluntary basis, so we don't force anyone" to join the code of practice on disinformation, Breton said. "I just reminded (Musk and Twitter) that by August 25, it will become a legal obligation to fight disinformation."

The general categories of "misinformation" used exactly mirror the main areas of concern targeted by the EU in its efforts to "regulate" online speech: "medical misinfo" in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, "civic misinfo" in the context of issues of electoral integrity, and "crisis misinfo" in the context of the war in Ukraine.



In its January submission to the EU (see reports archive here), in the section devoted precisely to its efforts to combat Ukraine-war-related "misinformation," Twitter writes (pp. 70-71): "We ... use a combination of technology and human review to proactively identify misleading information. More than 65% of violative content is surfaced by our automated systems, and the majority of remaining content we enforce on is surfaced through regular monitoring by our internal teams and our work with trusted partners."

The answer is simple and straightforward: because none other than the EU's Code of Practice on Disinformation requires it to do so in connection with the so-called 'demonetization of disinformation'.

EU Commission: Judge and Jury

"Enforcement powers similar to those it has under anti-trust proceedings, an EU-wide cooperation mechanism will be established between national regulators and the Commission."

"More broadly, the DSA increases the transparency about the ads users see on their feeds as platforms must place a clear label on every ad, with information about the buyer of the ad and other details." It also "reins in the powers of Big Tech" by forcing them to "comply with far-reaching obligations and responsibly tackle systemic risks and abuse on their platform."

Issues with government involvement in content moderation are pervasive and whilst trusted flaggers are not new, the DSA's system could have a significant negative impact on the rights of users, in particular that of privacy and free speech.

The First Amendment protects our freedom to speak, assemble, and associate with others. These rights are essential to our democratic system of governance. The Supreme Court has written that freedom of expression is "the matrix, the indispensable condition of nearly every other form of freedom." Without it, other fundamental rights, like the right to vote, would cease to exist. Since its founding, the ACLU has advocated for broad protection of our First Amendment rights in times of war and peace, to ensure that the marketplace of ideas remains vigorous and unrestricted.

A Transatlantic "Wish List"

The governments want absolute, full and complete access to all data that these platforms provide. And then they want a couple of other things that are really important. They want to have the authority to come in and moderate or at least be part of the process of moderation. And they also want people who are called trusted "flaggers" — that's how they're described in the European law — to have access to these platforms as well. What they mean by that are these outside quasi-governmental agencies who tell these platforms what they can and cannot print about things like vaccine safety.

In recent years, the EU has largely realised its ambition to become a global regulatory superpower. The EU can dictate how any company worldwide must behave if it wants to operate in Europe, the world's second-largest market. As a result, its strict regulatory standards often end up being adopted worldwide by both firms and other regulators, in what is known as the 'Brussels effect'. Take the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a privacy law which came into force in May 2018. Among many other things, it requires individuals to give explicit consent before their data can be processed. These EU regulations have since become the global standard, and the same could now happen for the DSA.

It will

essentially put an end

to end-to-end encryption, which allows only the senders and recipients of a message to access the human-readable form of the content.

"In the terms of the UN human rights commissioner, this is unprecedented paradigm-shifting surveillance. And paradigm shifting not in a good way.



"We would absolutely exit any country if the choice were between remaining in the country and undermining the strict privacy promises we make to the people who rely on us. The UK is no exception."