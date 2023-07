He who perverts speech perverts human relationships; he who perverts human relationships perverts existence.

I rarely agree with Noam Chomsky yet he made a bold statement in an interview with Russell Brand that caught my attention. He claimed that we are now living in a kind of totalitarian system that is worse than the former Soviet Union. Chomsky cites the coverage of the war in Ukraine as an example.(Do we still believe that Russia blew up the Nord Stream gas pipeline? Maybe not anymore. But it will surely turn out to be true that Russia destroyed the Kachovka dam.)It might not be such a bad thing to hear dissenting voices about Ukraine. Not because I want people to support Putin. But because there would be few wars if everyone made the effort to periodically listen to the supposed enemy. That is exactly what is made impossible by the current censorship. For example,Chomsky knows a thing or two about censorship. He has written a very sophisticated theory about it. Censorship arises through a multitude of psychological, economic and sociological mechanisms.Psychologically, the two are connected. As long as there are people who don't see conspiracy anywhere, there will be people who see conspiracy everywhere.However, "real" censorship is also rampant in our society. The CEO of the Flemish public broadcaster imposed a gag order at the beginning of this year — staff may no longer publicly criticize the broadcaster, under penalty of dismissal. And a few months later, the prime minister of Belgium imposed a similar gag order: ministers who publicly criticize the government will be forced to resign Global institutions lead national institutions by example.Also the American government engages in active censorship. Biden administration officials and government agencies cooperate with big tech firms to censor messages on social media. Fortunately a federal judge recently put a stop this cooperation. Remark: this shows that there is still a limit to totalitarian tendencies in our society.Among the censored were world-class biomedical experts, such as Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Aseem Malhotra. As a recent opinion article in the Wall Street Journal argues,But that hasn't stopped the UN and other global institutions from doubling down on censorship.Politicians are sucked into this too. In the Netherlands, there are efforts underway to ban the political party Forum for Democracy;It is essentially simple. Intolerance does not target those who break the law. Intolerance targets those who contradict the dominant ideology. And it's increasing throughout system- at the level of global and national institutions, and also at the level of individuals.. That is quite something. Herbert Marcuse suggested the same thing in his 1964 book The One-Dimensional Man. He said while Nazi Germany may have fallen, Europe was essentially still a totalitarian society. The CIA subsequently created a 500-page file on him. Writing books in which you warn against totalitarianism is not always well received. Trust me, I know.The newly emerging totalitarianism is not so much fascist or communist in nature. It is technocratic.I'm more careful than Chomsky and Marcuse. I warn that we are at risk of ending up in a totalitarian society — not that we are there yet. But nuance is sometimes to no avail. A fellow professor recently described me as "the ideologue of anti-government extremism" during a study day on right-wing extremism. Normally, I would burst out laughing. But my smile faltered a bit. I can't rule out the possibility that my colleague earnestly believes it.