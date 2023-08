Russia must destroy the nationalist regime in Kyiv, even if it takes many years, said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel He stressed that the nationalist regime "should be wiped off the face of the earth."Medvedev concluded.Therefore, he said,Medvedev said.He emphasized thatswore to be ready to support Kiev with weapons and money for as long as it takes. "They will prepare cannon fodder for the Kyiv "meat factory", they will restore the ruins of the dying economy of the Bandera regime. Will maintain insane sanctions against Russia. But this will not help," Medvedev continued."For them, this is a foreign war in which people alien to them die. Although he does not feel sorry for them, the West will never go beyond the point where they can begin to harm its own interests. They may lament at their summits and at the UN, war abroad sooner or later becomes boring, costly and irrelevant," he explained."AndMedvedev concluded.