What struck the group?

Lightning killed a man Monday and injured two others as they sheltered under a tree from a storm in upstate New York.The three roofers were working on a residence and headed under the tree to wait out the storm, according to the Madison County Sheriff. About 2:30 p.m., lightning struck a nearby flagpole, and all three were affected by the strike.Emergency crews found a 39-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. They were able to revive the man and sent all three men to a hospital for treatment.Two workers were treated for minor injuries and released. The third victim was transferred to a trauma center, where he later succumbed to his injuries, a Madison County official confirmed.According to the National Lightning Safety Council, seven people in the U.S. have been killed by lightning this year.Lightning strikes are not always direct. In this case, the electricity from the bolt that hit the flagpole was likely conducted to the ground and set up a "ground current" which traveled to the workers under the tree. Ground currents happen when lightning makes contact with an object on the ground and then travels outward through the surface of the ground.