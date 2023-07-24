Rescuers aid a resident in a flood-hit village in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on Sunday.
© CCTV
Rescuers aid a resident in a flood-hit village in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on Sunday.
China's eastern and northeastern cities were hit by heavy rain and flooding during the weekend starting July 22, 2023.

At least five people were killed and at least two others were missing near a village in Hangzhou city.

Authorities evacuated nearly 5,600 people in northeastern Liaoning province during the torrential rains.