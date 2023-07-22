© Thana Boonlert



Floods have affected several locations in Bangkok on Saturday morning following hours of heavy rain overnight. Ratchadaphisek Road was worst hit.Heavy downpours pounded several areas in Bangkok at around 9pm on Friday and continued to almost 2am, flooding roads in those areas.On Saturday morning, some roads remained flooded and were awaiting to be drained.In Chatuchak district, flooding hit several locations from Phaholyothin Road in front of Major Ratchayothin shopping mall to Lat Phrao intersection and Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, with floodwater rising to about 20 centimetres.People enjoying meals and drinks at restaurants on Friday night found it difficult to return to their accommodation. Motorcycle riders had to park their vehicles under overpasses as riding amidst heavy rain would be at risk of road accidents.Some cars, small vehicles and motorcycles stalled as their engines were flooded.Rescue workers were busy helping flood-affected people throughout the night.