Severe thunderstorms ripped through southeast Michigan on Thursday, bombing the state with giant ice balls so large that some people indoors said it sounded like "bowling on the roof."Worse, it hurt people."It sounded like a war zone," Venessa Ramage, a Davison resident, remarked. She said her two boys, 8 months and 2 years, were both frightened and perplexed by the hail. "They were scared. It looked like it was snowing and it was 80 degrees out."Her 2-year-old son, Sterling, added his thoughts: "Holy guacamole!"Todd Wenzel Buick GMC of Davison sustained hail damage to all the new vehicles on the lot. Fortunately, Drew Smith, the eastern Michigan regional director for Todd Wenzel, said no one at the dealership was injured.By about 6 p.m., more than 100,000 people were without power, with DTE and Consumers Energy, the state's two largest utilities scrambling to reconnect lines. It is likely that more power outages would be reported before nightfall.