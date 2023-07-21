mmmm
Severe thunderstorms ripped through southeast Michigan on Thursday, bombing the state with giant ice balls so large that some people indoors said it sounded like "bowling on the roof." The hail smashed car windows, sunroofs, and dented everything it touched.

Worse, it hurt people.

By early Thursday evening, Hope Urgent Care of Davison, a clinic in Genesee County that treats non-life-threatening medical concerns, told the Free Press that there were injuries from the hail "everywhere" and that there were "a ton of people coming in for care due to the hail right now."



"It sounded like a war zone," Venessa Ramage, a Davison resident, remarked. She said her two boys, 8 months and 2 years, were both frightened and perplexed by the hail. "They were scared. It looked like it was snowing and it was 80 degrees out."

Her 2-year-old son, Sterling, added his thoughts: "Holy guacamole!"

Todd Wenzel Buick GMC of Davison sustained hail damage to all the new vehicles on the lot. Fortunately, Drew Smith, the eastern Michigan regional director for Todd Wenzel, said no one at the dealership was injured.

By about 6 p.m., more than 100,000 people were without power, with DTE and Consumers Energy, the state's two largest utilities scrambling to reconnect lines. It is likely that more power outages would be reported before nightfall.