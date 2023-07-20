© Government of Raigad



Heavy rain in the state of Maharashtra in India has caused severe flooding and landslides over the last 2 days. A massive search operation is continuing in Raigad district where a landslide buried a number of homes, causing multiple fatalities.The Savitri River has exceeded the danger mark in Mahad, standing at 6.55 metres as of 20 July (danger level is 6.5 metres).The heavy rain in Raigad district triggered a massive landslide in the village of Irshalwadi, burying as many as 40 homes, the district collector said. Emergency teams have been searching through the debris throughout the day. Almost 100 people have been rescued from the site. As of late (local time) 20 July, 12 bodies had been located. Adding to the tragedy, one of the rescue workers suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the rescue site.A team of over 500 are working in the area. Continued heavy rainfall has caused difficulties for the rescue and relief operation. Two India Air Force helicopters have been kept on stand-by to assist in the operation but have not been able to fly due to weather conditions.Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, visited the affected area on 20 July.. Around 1,557 homes have been completely destroyed in the severe weather, including around 500 in the state of Himachal Pradesh.