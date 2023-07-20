Nanjing experienced the heavens' opening yesterday. Many parts of our City were knee deep in water, while the rainfall set near records for cumulative waters. But just where was it highest? And which parts of Nanjing got off unscathed?As the week dawned, the rains starting falling late Sunday evening in Nanjing. So who got hit hardest? And by how much?That would be the residents of Qinglong Residential Community in Chunhua Subdistrict of Jiangning. There, a good 26.29 centimetres of water was accumulated yesterday, 17 July, according to data pertaining to the period from 00:00 to 13:00.Elsewhere,Data released by the Municipal Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters Office show that the next biggest-hit area of Nanjing was Jianye District, where Shuangzha Subdistrict saw a cumulative rainfall of between 8.01 and 16.6 centimetres.The rains were just about as heavy in Yuhuatai District, where Tiexing Qiao Subdistrict had a 11.94-16.56 centimetre soaking. Honghua Subdistrict of Qinhuai saw 9.58-15.56 of rainfall, Jingan Subdistrict of Qixia found itself coping with waters 4.07-15.46 centimetres deep and Pukou's Qiaolin Subdistrict recorded rainfall of 4.55-14.84 centimetres.Somewhat less affected were Xuanwu, Gulou, Lishui, Jiangbei New Area and Luhe Districts, which saw 9.01-12.11, 7.62-10.72, 0.07-10.43, 2.94-6.63 and 1.97-6.44 centimetres of rainfall, respectively.Among severely-hit patches, authorities opened Tianshengqiao Gate in Lishui District to divert the Qinhuai River floods into Shijiu Lake. The Qinhuai Xinhe Gate was also opened, witnessing a flow of 482 cubic metres of water per second at 08:00. Nanjing's biggest-hit area, Chunhua Subdistrict, meanwhile dispatched mobile drainage pump trucks in support of the flood-relief effort.Only Gaochun District escaped yesterday's intense downpours, where almost nothing happened; just 0.02 centimetres of rain fell in Zhuanqiang Town, as Nanjing Daily reports.According to statistics from Flood Control and Drought Relief, as of 16:00 yesterday, the City had dispatched a total of 23,860 in-person efforts and 596 vehicular efforts at patrol and emergency rescue.