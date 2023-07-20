Earth Changes
Kentucky declares state of emergency as historic rainfall floods communities - 11.2 inches of rain in 24 hours - Pfizer plant in North Carolina hit by EF3 tornado (150 mph winds)
Axios
Wed, 19 Jul 2023 12:25 UTC
The big picture: Gov. Andy Beshear urged people to "pray for Mayfield and areas of Western Kentucky impacted by significant flooding from last night's storms" as officials responded to the damage. The city in Graves County is still recovering from a December 2021 tornado that left 57 people dead, the Washington Post notes.
By the numbers: A record 11.28 inches of rain fell in Graves County in 24 hours, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service's Paducah office.
Zoom in: There were no immediate reports of casualties from life-threatening flooding, but officials closed multiple roads that were washed out and the Graves County sheriff said the inundation led to six water rescues, per the New York Times.
Zoom out: "Abundant heat, moisture, and instability is producing life threatening flash flooding in western Kentucky and southern Illinois," per the NWS.
Parts of Missouri were also inundated by heavy rains and the NWS' St. Louis office warned more heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding, and the strongest storms "may have hail to the size of quarters" and wind gusts up to 60 mph.
Meanwhile, Pfizer said a tornado had damaged the drugmaker's large Rocky Mount plant that produces drugs including anesthesia and nearly 25% of all sterile injectable medications used in U.S. hospitals as it tore through the North Carolina city, per Reuters.
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told reporters there were "reports of 50,000 pallets of medicine that are strewn across the facility and damaged through the rain and the wind."
"Damage has been found north of Rocky Mount consistent with an EF3 tornado and wind speeds of 150 mph," the NWS' Raleigh office tweeted.
Latest News
- The one chart that explains a helluva lot
- Flash floods hit Zagreb, Croatia
- Kentucky declares state of emergency as historic rainfall floods communities - 11.2 inches of rain in 24 hours - Pfizer plant in North Carolina hit by EF3 tornado (150 mph winds)
- Watch central Moscow streets turn into rivers after extreme flash floods
- The WHO is a real and present danger
- Hail the size of tennis balls injures 110 people in freak storm in northern Italy
- Banks could lose their licence if they discriminate against customers over political views
- Russia voices concerns over Poland bolstering troops on Belarus border
- Destroying America for a one world government
- Surrogate claims gay dads told her to terminate pregnancy at 24 weeks on finding out she had aggressive cancer, 'they didn't want their DNA out there'
- Wheat prices soar after West fails pledge on Black Sea grain deal and Russia pulls out
- More than 28,000 convicted of Covid rule breaches in England and Wales
- Day and night Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
- $500 billion corporate-debt storm builds over global economy
- 1 dead, 41 injured after explosion tears up street in Johannesburg, cause of blast 'undetermined'
- President Xi meets with China's 'old friend' Henry Kissinger in Beijing, Washington says visit was not on behalf of US gov't
- Flashback: CIA cover-up alleged in JFK's 'secret UFO inquiry'
- Trans former NH lawmaker faces federal charges for allegedly using daycare connections to generate child exploitation images
- Most Britons regret Brexit vote - poll
- In-N-Out bans employees in 5 states from wearing masks without doctor's note
- The one chart that explains a helluva lot
- The WHO is a real and present danger
- Russia voices concerns over Poland bolstering troops on Belarus border
- Destroying America for a one world government
- President Xi meets with China's 'old friend' Henry Kissinger in Beijing, Washington says visit was not on behalf of US gov't
- Prigozhin appears In video weeks after aborted mutiny, says Wagner is quitting Ukraine
- Western states banned RT 'because they fear truth' - Putin
- We're done here: Russia launches second 'truly massive attack' on Ukrainian export facilities after not renewing lop-sided grain 'deal'
- Newly declassified CIA file points to loose link between JFK's assassination and UFOs
- Spanish company that spied on Assange for CIA also allegedly spied for it on meetings held by Latin American leaders
- Russian military issues maritime warning for Black Sea
- Best of the Web: NYT casually drops a truth bomb: about 30% of "COVID deaths" weren't from COVID
- Justin Trudeau's political prisoners
- Arresting Putin would be 'declaration of war' - African leader
- UK likely involved in Crimean Bridge attack - Russian diplomat
- US turning Ukraine into 'burial ground' for lethal waste - Russian envoy
- Nearly 50 African states to attend summit in Russia - FM
- Putin won't attend BRICS summit - South Africa
- India-Russia train deal back on track after dispute resolution
- US to deploy 2,500 troops to Syria, Russian jets intercept US reconnaissance aircraft over Syrian airspace, Israeli jets bomb Damascus
- Banks could lose their licence if they discriminate against customers over political views
- Surrogate claims gay dads told her to terminate pregnancy at 24 weeks on finding out she had aggressive cancer, 'they didn't want their DNA out there'
- Wheat prices soar after West fails pledge on Black Sea grain deal and Russia pulls out
- More than 28,000 convicted of Covid rule breaches in England and Wales
- $500 billion corporate-debt storm builds over global economy
- 1 dead, 41 injured after explosion tears up street in Johannesburg, cause of blast 'undetermined'
- Trans former NH lawmaker faces federal charges for allegedly using daycare connections to generate child exploitation images
- Most Britons regret Brexit vote - poll
- In-N-Out bans employees in 5 states from wearing masks without doctor's note
- The media is a monster that eats advertising
- Barbie review with SARAH VINE: The mother and daughter's verdict that every man in this film is a bigot or a loser - my daughter totally loved it!
- Why can't greens practise what they preach?
- Bloomberg 'Sound of Freedom' hit piece written by pro-pedo contributor
- Female Army National Guard recruit was forced to shower with transgender male
- French town to use DNA to trace dog feces
- The same government that can't figure out who left coke in the White House just identified a man at the J6 riot after 2.5 years of searching through 350 million Americans
- Explosion at military base in Crimea forces evacuation of 2,000 nearby residents
- Illegal immigrant kids with tuberculosis infections released into 44 states
- Italy's public debt hits historic high
- 'Problems have escaped': Crime now spreading to one of the richest neighborhoods in US
- Earliest evidence of forest management discovered at the La Draga Neolithic site
- Mysterious labyrinth found hidden under a church in Mexico
- 3,000-year-old untouched burial of 'charioteer' discovered in Siberia, first evidence of chariot use in region
- The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 'Maidan massacre'?
- Best of the Web: Ancient Chinese relics point to unbroken cultural links that began a million years ago, further discrediting Out of Africa theory say researchers
- 'Heart-stopping': censored pages of history of Elizabeth I reappear after 400 years
- 2000-year-old Celtiberian city discovered in northern Spain
- The life and dentistry of a 17th-century French aristocrat
- Humans were in South America at least 25,000 years ago, giant sloth bone pendants reveal
- Research group deciphers enigmatic ancient Kushan script
- British intelligence in the dock for CIA torture
- X-ray scans reveal 'hidden mysteries' in ancient Egyptian necropolis paintings
- Human skulls suggest use in necromancy during Roman-era in cave near Jerusalem
- Could an industrial civilization have predated humans on Earth?
- New evidence of human occupation in Oregon 18,000 years ago
- Giant, 300,000 year-old handaxes found at rare Ice Age site in Kent, UK
- 26,000-foot Himalayan mountain summit crumbled around 1190 CE, leaving evidence in the plains below
- Genetic analysis reveals a woman dubbed 'Ivory Lady' as the highest-ranking individual in Copper Age Spain
- Archaeologists may have found ruins of fabled entrance to Zapotec underworld
- Leaked documents reveal Reuters helped overthrow Egyptian democracy
- Mercury discovered to have aurora, surprising scientists
- Giant swirling waves at the edge of Jupiter's magnetosphere discovered
- New research puts age of universe at 26.7 billion years, nearly twice as old as previously believed
- Turning the tables: Researchers find birds using 'anti-bird' spikes to build their nests
- Massive lava outburst may have caused 'Snowball Earth' 717 million years ago
- Experiment shows humans really can hear silence after all
- Chandrayaan-3: India launches historic mission to Moon
- Metallic clouds turn scorching hot exoplanet into the universe's largest mirror
- James Webb Space Telescope marks 1st year of science with marvelous new image
- Researchers say evidence from tiny Canadian lake proves dawn of new geological epoch Anthropocene
- AI robots could run the world better than humans, robots tell UN summit
- James Webb Space Telescope spots violent collision between neutron stars
- Is mathematics discovered or invented?
- A pediatrician's manifesto for the modernization of gender medicine
- Astronomers baffled as giant black hole suddenly 'switched on'
- 17 states may get glimpse of Northern Lights when solar storm hits
- Buried on the far side of the Moon, the detection of a mysterious heat-emitting object leads to an unexpected discovery
- New research shows how pathogenic bacteria infect the gut
- There's a giant gravity hole in the Indian Ocean, and we may finally know why
- New measurement of Yellowstone magma reservoir suggests upper part is 28% melted rock
- Flash floods hit Zagreb, Croatia
- Kentucky declares state of emergency as historic rainfall floods communities - 11.2 inches of rain in 24 hours - Pfizer plant in North Carolina hit by EF3 tornado (150 mph winds)
- Watch central Moscow streets turn into rivers after extreme flash floods
- Hail the size of tennis balls injures 110 people in freak storm in northern Italy
- Day and night Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
- Rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana waters
- Colombia - Houses destroyed, multiple fatalities after heavy rain causes landslides in Cundinamarca
- Stunning video shows lightning erupting from volcano in Guatemala on July 10
- Classes are cancelled and public transport halted as Typhoon Talim slams into southern China
- Scientists discover ancient, underwater volcano is still active — and covered in up to a million giant eggs
- Large waterspout spins up near Mackinac Island, Michigan
- Two people killed, 3 critically injured by bear in Odisha, India
- Dogs kill three-year-old in Nigeria
- A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean shakes Central America
- A gold waterspout casts surreal scene over Russian river
- Harbinger of earthquakes: Rare giant oarfish spotted near Taiwan's coast, sparks concerns of seismic activity
- Hail size of tennis balls, softballs pelts Cass County, Missouri
- 'It looks like snow': Intense storm blankets Sun Peaks, British Columbia in hail
- 4 injured by dolphin attacks in single day on Japan beach
- Monsoon floods hit Metro Manila, Philippines
- Woman struck by meteorite as she sat on her terrace in east France
- Meteor fireball over Mississippi and adjacent states on July 14
- Glossy and greenish meteor fireball streaks across the sky of cities in Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on July 12
- Bright meteor fireball over Bulgaria on July 11
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on July 9
- Possible meteor fireball seen passing over little league game in Colorado on July 1
- Meteor fireballs over 4 states of Brazil on July 2 and 3
- Meteor fireball over Belgium and nearby countries on July 3
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 2
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and nearby states on July 1
- Meteor fireball over New England, Ontario and Québec on July 1
- Meteor fireball burning up puts on light show in New Zealand on June 28
- Meteor fireball over central Europe on June 26
- Meteor fireball over California, Arizona and Nevada on June 23
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and other states on June 17
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and surrounding region on June 20
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of northeastern cities of Brazil on June 17
- Explosive meteor fireball streaks across the sky of Minas Gerais and the Federal District, Brazil on June 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and British Columbia on June 6
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (June 11)
- 'Millions may be at risk': Houston hit with 'alarming' syphilis outbreak
- How a highly effective vaccine turns into a mediocre vaccine - or worse
- Aspartame is a 'possible' carcinogen: the science behind the decision
- Did covid injections save lives?
- Best of the Web: Why the COVID-19 vaccines could never prevent transmission
- Zero Amish children diagnosed with cancer, diabetes or autism
- 45% of US drinking water contaminated with 'forever chemicals' that lead to infertility, cancer, hormone issues: report
- After long silence on 'Long Vax,' Science Magazine links autoimmune disorders to COVID shots
- Lancet study on Covid vaccine autopsies finds 74% were caused by vaccine - Study is removed within 24 hours
- Unvaxxed Amish death rates 90 times lower than rest of America
- UK: Since the vaccine rollout there has been an inexorable rise in excess mortality
- Australia Ditched Moderna's COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 12 — But Why?
- "Save our supplements:" natural health stores and consumers oppose new Liberal gov regulations
- Malaria confirmed in Florida mosquitoes after several human cases
- Bill Gates pledges $400 Million to test new TB vaccine on 26,000 people in Africa and Southeast Asia
- How to create a deadly pandemic in five easy steps
- Best of the Web: Pfizer vaccine batches in the EU were placebos, say scientists
- Finally: Soft drink sweetener aspartame set to be declared 'possibly carcinogenic' by WHO cancer agency
- Serious adverse events from Pfizer's mRNA vaccine are not "rare"
- RFK Jr. answers medical freedom leaders' questions: "How would you fix U.S. health policy?"
- Is language a module in the brain?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unmasking Psychopaths and Narcissists in Business and Politics - with Dr. Clive Boddy
- 'Misinformation' is the vocabulary of a culture that has lost its capacity to discuss 'truth'
- Governors of the mind
- Philosopher wins 25-year bet on consciousness
- The white man's Ghost Dance
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Left-wing extremism linked to psychopathy and narcissism: study
- Dr. George Simon on chronic bitterness and ingratitude
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Women Who Love Psychopaths - A Retrospective and Introspective with Sandra Brown
- Best of the Web: Reality-blindness, and Ethics as Practical Reason
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Flashback: CIA cover-up alleged in JFK's 'secret UFO inquiry'
- 'We're done with the cover-ups': House oversight committee to hold hearing on UFOs
- Eerie mystery as Alabama woman vanishes after she approached a toddler she found walking along the highway at night. UPDATE: Woman found
- The empire strikes back: Would-be UAP whistleblowers offered dire warning from US security clearance org
- Call your first witness: Admiral Wilson still waiting for his followup interview
- Congressional hearing with UFO whistleblowers slated for July 26
- Ex-Pentagon official & Jacques Vallée suggest higher-dimensional beings crossing Into our world
- Bipartisan measure backed by Chuck Schumer aims to force release of UFO records
- Congressman has grim take after access to UFO footage: 'We can't handle it'
- Majority of US voters believe govt knows more about UFOs than they're letting on as Congress preps to investigate Grusch's claims
- 'True' or 'crazy'? UFO whistleblowers coming 'out of the woodwork'
- UFO-hunting Harvard scientists say debris from unidentified object that crashed into Pacific Ocean in 2014 appears 'artificial in origin', could be remnants of an 'interstellar spacecraft'
- Italian researcher shares evidence of world's 'first' UFO crash - 14 years before Roswell - secret department set up by Mussolini's govt to study the craft
- Best of the Web: Senator Rubio heard shocking 'firsthand' accounts of UFOs from top Pentagon officials
- Senate Intelligence bill gives holders of 'non-earth origin or exotic UAP material' six months to make it available to AARO
- Pentagon 'unable' to confirm or deny discovery of materials originating from non-human intelligences or unknown origin within secretive programs
- Why does the government keep obstructing UFO transparency efforts?
- Group says UFO, F-16s engaged in dogfight over Bad Axe, Michigan
- Canadian MP Larry Maguire: UAPs are real, and Canada should take them seriously
- Canadian MP confirms allied UAP reverse-engineering programs in letter to defense minister
- Biden blames White House cocaine on black guy who lived there before
- Embarrassed man could've sworn the invitation said 'Costume Party'
- Roasted! Bud Light tries to build excitement on Twitter and the replies are comedic gold
- DC police say they may never discover who left bag of cocaine labeled 'Property of H. Biden' at White House
- Biden promise to restore decency in White House fulfilled as crack found was of 'highest quality'
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
Quote of the Day
One phenomenon all ponerogenic groups and associations have in common is the fact that their members lose (or have already lost) the capacity to perceive pathological individuals as such, interpreting their behavior in fascinated, heroic, or melodramatic ways.
Recent Comments
They'll easily move arms rapidly for the invasion.
I've been saying it for years. We're in an ad-driven society. If you take away the onslaught of products we don't need and didn't ask for, the...
I live in Phoenix, have for over 50 years. Yes it used to be cooler, mainly at night. I moved here in 1969 when the population was around 720,000....
Nice. Mother Nature’s Traveling Revenge Tour hits a Pfizer plant in Kentucky. Check your local, screwing with nature listings, for tour dates in...
OK, it's raining 🤔 So where are you, you people who think, its raining, out of 8 Billion people it seems no one is thinking 🤣 Just a thought ;)
Mother Nature’s Traveling Revenge Tour hits a Pfizer plant in Kentucky. Check your local, screwing with nature listings, for tour dates in your area.
It’s not nice to fool (with) Mother Nature.