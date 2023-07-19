pink dolphin rare louisiana
© Thurman Gustin
A pink dolphin was spotted in Cameron Parish, Louisiana by a man fishing in the area on July 16, 2023.
What started out as an ordinary day out on the water for Thurman Gustin ended with an experience of a lifetime.

Gustin, from Houston, told FOX 35 News he was fishing in the Old River area of Cameron Parish in Louisiana on July 12 when he spotted a pink dolphin swimming just below the surface.

"I stopped and started recording on my phone," he said. "I have never seen anything like it and just wanted to save the memories."

He said the sighting happened around 9 a.m.


While only one dolphin was seen in the video Gustin shared with FOX 35 News, he said there was a second one, albeit smaller.

"I didn't want to bother them, so I got my proof and left," he said. "I had no idea what a big deal it was until the video went viral."

Gustin shared the video in a Galveston Saltwater Fishing Facebook group, which received hundreds and hundreds of shares and reactions.

It was not clear what type of dolphin was spotted by Gustin, but the Albino dolphins, or bottlenose dolphins, have a genetic mutation that causes their skin to appear pinkish and white, according to the Blue World Institute.