Earth Changes
Hail size of tennis balls, softballs pelts Cass County, Missouri
kctv5.com
Mon, 17 Jul 2023 11:14 UTC
Below are pictures of some of the hail. Some were as large as tennis balls and softballs!
You can submit a picture to us here, if you'd like.
WOW! Hail the size of tennis balls and softballs fell in the metro area today. Here are some pictures out of the Cass County, Missouri.
Hail size of tennis balls, softballs pelts Cass County, Missouri
We must learn that any person, who will not accept what he knows to be true, for the very love of truth alone, is very definitely undermining his mental integrity.
Recent Comments
This is a reminder for me to watch the video. General comments on language that would question a module: The romance languages, French, Italian,...
Why not? Don't Americans deserve their own brave soldier Svejk? ;)
Tucker raised the curtain on the backroom globalists. The lights have come up on the criminals. This is a good approach: "So "staying unaffected...
Tucker Carlson called the cocaine farce his "favorite story of all time, because it just explains all the behaviour" of the Biden administration:...
That's old news, from last autumn if I remember correctly. Not sure wha the article doesn't mention the propaganda videos he made together with a...