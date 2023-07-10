At least 17 persons died in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24-hours due to lightning strikes. There have been more rain-related deaths as well - five due to heavy rains and 12 due to drowning, office of the relief commissioner said.One person each died due to lightning in Baghpat, Etawah, Unnao, Agra and Ballia, two each in Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj and Ghazipur and four in Mainpuri. One person died in Sant Kabir Nagar, two in Badaun, four in Bareilly and five in Rae Bareli due to drowning in water. One person each died in Etah, Kannauj and Kaushambi, and two in Muzaffarnagar due to excessive rains.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives due to lightning, drowning in water and heavy rains in the state. He has given instructions to immediately distribute the assistance amount of Rs. 4 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased.