Rivers are overflowing in Kerala
Rivers are overflowing in Kerala as heavy rain continues to batter the state.
Heavy rains battered most parts of Kerala for the third consecutive day, as the southwest monsoon continued to advance. The India Meteorological Department revised its rainfall alerts for the state, and issued a red alert for two districts on July 6, Thursday.

At least ten people lost their lives, per news reports.

Several buildings, including houses, have been damaged. The rains have caused damage to many houses along the coast, due to increased sea erosion.

The water level in many rivers has increased, and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, based on data from the Central Water Commission, has issued flood alerts for several rivers in the state.



Rains are expected to continue till July 8, per reports.

Several other parts of the country, including coastal Karnataka, have also been witnessing heavy rainfall, and the India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall alerts in several states, including Uttarakhand.

Alerts across Kerala

While all districts in Kerala are on alert, specific rainfall alerts have been issued for most districts in the state.

According to news reports, the IMD had declared an orange alert in six districts including Idukki, Kannur, Kasargod and Wayanad on July 6, predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. On the same day, the IMD issued a fresh set of alerts for the coming five days: a red alert for the districts of Kannur, Kasaragod for July 6, and an orange alert for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.


A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert is for very heavy rainfall (between 6 to 20 cm) and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

A high tide cautionary notice has been sounded on the Kerala coast (Vizhinjam to Kasaragod) till near midnight on July 7, reported Mathrubhumi. Eleven districts also declared holidays for all educational institutions.

A landslide was reported in Kannur district's Anacode. As of noon on July 6, one person died while three others went missing in rain-related incidents in the state, and 904 people were shifted to 50 relief camps across Kerala, reported The New Indian Express. By the evening of July 6, at least ten people lost their lives, per news reports.

Many districts also witnessed damages to buildings, including houses, due to the rain. More than 400 houses have also been partially damaged in the rains.

