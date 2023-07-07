Kiev says Ukraine is a great "testing ground" for the military industry of the West, which is constantly pouring advanced arms and military equipment in the ex-Soviet republic despite repeated warnings by Russia that such a flow of arms will only prolong the war.In a an interview with Financial Times published on Wednesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said his country is an ideal "testing ground" for Western weaponry so that Kiev's allies can see how their weapons work in real war and to see whether they are efficient or need upgrades.An American official called the news "fantastic," Reznikov said.the Ukrainian defense minister said.Reznikov claimed many countries are closely watching the developments in the Ukraine-Russia war, including those that are already armed with Russian weapons.And not only India. China too ... Everyone, even those who bought weapons from [Russia], will watch carefully," he said.he said at the time.Cluster bombs are banned under the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), an international treaty that addresses the humanitarian consequences and unacceptable harm caused to civilians by cluster munitions through a categorical prohibition and a framework for action.The weapons can contain dozens of smaller bomblets, dispersing over vast areas, often killing and maiming civilians.Cluster munitions generally eject submunitions that can cover five times as much area as conventional bombs.Russia sees the flooding of Ukraine with weapons from the West as a futile effort to change the outcome of the war. Moscow says supplying Kiev with more weapons will only add to the death and destruction and prolong the conflict.