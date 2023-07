© Clement Mahoudeau/AFP]



their use by police in France is disputed as the projectiles have led to the loss of eyes, head injuries and other trauma

'A social excuse'

French prosecutors opened an investigation into the death of a 27-year-old man who was hit by a projectile during riots , their office said on Tuesday, without specifying who fired or owned the gun.Flash-balls are described as "less-lethal" projectiles made of rubber or condensed foam that are fired during crowd-control measures.The impactMarseille was engulfed in riots and looting following the funeral of a teenager of North African descent, Nahel M, who was shot and killed by police on June 27 during a traffic stop.The incident set off nationwide unrest and rekindled longstanding accusations among Black and North African-origin communities of systemic racism among security forces, discrimination and poor public services.Flash-ball guns are designed to be non-lethal riot control weapons that do not penetrate the skin, butFrench President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday met hundreds of French officials to begin exploring the "deeper reasons" for the country's plunge into riots, which were the biggest in France's multi-ethnic high-rise estates in nearly two decades.and tried, according to the justice ministry.The policeman who fired the lethal shot that killed Nahel M remains in custody charged with homicide , when two teenagers, one Black and one of Arab origin, were killed while fleeing a police identity check in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois.Critics pointed out how schools, mayors' offices, public buildings, and security forces were targeted as symbols of a country where the non-white children of immigrants often feel like second-class citizens.France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who is of working-class and Algerian origin, denied the existence of a "a social excuse" for the riots."There's no link between the death of this young driver and attacking a social centre, a school, a mayor's office, police officers or attacking elected figures," he said on Monday.Macron suggested some rioters were copying video games "that have intoxicated them".On the far-right, politicians blamed the violence on mass immigration to the suburbs where waves of families, mostly from former French colonies, have settled since the 1950s."Forty years of immigration have ruined this country," the head of veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen's party, Jordan Bardella, said on Sunday. "There's a contagion of savageness in our society linked to a completely insane immigration policy."