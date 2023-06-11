Heavy rainfall across Assam has triggered flash floods in various parts of the state on Sunday.Water logging led to artificial flash floods in several areas of Gohpur, Nalbari, Goroimari and Udalguri, leaving people in distress.Nalbari town has been submerged under water after a spell of rain with every street transformed into waterways. The Nalbari Municipality's inability to prevent such floods has stirred immense anger among the locals. Consequently, protests have intensified, with citizens expressing their discontent and demanding immediate action.The four-lane road construction in Gohpur is facing mounting criticism as locals demand immediate action to address the recurring problem. The impact of the artificial floods caused by heavy rains is evident as the town remains partially submerged. Traders are gripped with fear as their businesses suffer due to inaccessible roads and inundated marketplaces.On the other hand, Goroimari has been grappling with artificial floods for an extended period, and the consequences are dire. Hospital services in the area also have been severely affected, hindering medical aid for those in need.Distressed by the situation, a section of men and women took to the streets are demanding a solution to artificial floods. School children and pedestrians bear the brunt of the situation, struggling to navigate flooded routes such as the path from the Goroimari bus stand to the fish market and Tulshi Kalita Primary School. Numerous families have been affected, with their homes submerged in water.The protesting residents of Goroimari emphasized the urgency for a solution to the artificial flood problem. They urged the government to intervene and construct scientific drains to mitigate the issue effectively.The unprecedented rainfall has caused severe flooding in Udalguri too. This in turn has continued to wreak havoc in different areas of the district .As the affected areas grapple with the aftermath of artificial floods caused by heavy rainfall, the spotlight falls on the government and local authorities. Urgent measures are needed to address the concerns of the affected communities, providing them with the relief and security they deserve.