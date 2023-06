Where is the evidence that 5,000 deaths were averted in vaccinated Israel, but 10,000 deaths were

not

averted in Sweden (twice as many, proportionally)?

Where is the evidence, in all-cause mortality, that a highly vaccinated country fared better than a largely unvaccinated country?

In a paper published in Lancet Infect Dis, Haas and his colleagues argued that the Pfizer vaccine averted over 5,000 deaths in Israel in the first quarter of 2021, during the Covid wave that coincided with the first vaccination campaign (Figure 1).I will show here that their claim is false.There is more than one way to show the falsehood of claims about exceptional benefits of Covid vaccines. I will rely on comparative data from Sweden. The country that showed the world the futility of lockdowns and mask mandates will prove helpful again.Both Israel and Sweden faced a major Covid wave in the winter of 2020-2021, but the timing deferred by about one month (Figure 2). In Sweden, the mortality wave began in November and peaked in late December, whereas in Israel the mortality wave began in December and peaked in late January. Case waves (not shown) are shifted to the left by about two weeks.To allow for a fair comparison, I will examine mortality in a five-month period that contains the full mortality wave in Sweden: November 2020-March 2021.Unlike Israel,. By the time the mortality waves subsided, at the end of March 2021,. At the end of February the numbers were, respectively.The Sweden population is somewhat larger than that of Israel (10.4 million versus 9.2 million), but as far as mortality is concerned, the key difference is: two million versus one million. Consequently,(Figure 3). In recent years the ratio has been essentially stable, just above 2. The value of 1.9 in 2019 reflects exceptionally low mortality in Sweden before the pandemic.Figure 4 shows the cumulative number of reported Covid deaths in each country, at the beginning and the end of the period of interest, along with the percentage of the population that received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine by four time points. The graphs are shown on a log scale, which visually captures changes, or lack of changes, in the ratio of the number of deaths:In early November 2020, the Covid mortality ratio was 2.3 (=5,995/2,569). At the end of March 2021, it was 2.2 (=13,583/6,205). In between, the ratio was 2.1 (7,588 Covid deaths in Sweden versus 3,636 in Israel).Haas et al. claim that Israel should have seen over 8,000 Covid deaths, in the absence of vaccination (Figure 1),. The actual number of deaths in Sweden was 7,588, and the mortality ratio was 2.1, as we just saw.Reported Covid deaths have been subject to misclassification . In both Israel and Sweden, many deaths with Covid have been counted as deaths from Covid. So let's check, next, all-cause mortality in the relevant period.Figure 5 shows the number of all-cause deaths in the two countries between November and March in the past two decades (winter mortality).As shown in the bar graph on the right, the same ratio (1.9) was maintained between November 2020 and March 2021: 43,954 deaths in Sweden versus 22,830 in Israel. If the vaccination campaign in Israel averted 5,000 deaths,, because the number of deaths in unvaccinated Sweden should have been higher by thousands of "non-averted deaths".Lastly, let's compare excess mortality in that period (Figure 6). Notice, first, that the ratio of expected deaths in Sweden versus Israel is, again, close to 2 (40,000/21,000), using independent assumptions on expected deaths.Israel's Health Ministry has estimated 9.5% excess mortality in a four-month period (November 2020 excluded), similar to my most conservative estimate (8.9%), which included November.Whichever metric is used to compare unvaccinated Sweden with vaccinated Israel — reported Covid deaths or all-cause deaths —: twice as many deaths in Sweden. Judging from excess mortality, the death toll of the winter Covid wave was identical. It is impossible to reconcile these data with thousands of averted deaths in Israel by the Pfizer vaccine.Lockdowns were futile and detrimental , mask mandates were futile, Covid vaccines were marginally beneficial , futile, or worse , and influential studies of vaccine effectiveness contain at least one major flaw , and probably more These truths will become common knowledge when contemporary, brainwashed Covid scientists are replaced by a new generation of scientists with inquisitive minds. Then, it will be the job of sociologists to explain how gross falsehoods, like the one discussed here, have reached the pages of medical journals during the Covid era.