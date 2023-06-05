Recent heavy rainfall has once again led to devastating flooding in multiple provinces of Algeria,Fatalities have been reported in the provinces of Saïda and Laghouat over the past few days, highlighting the severity of the situation. On 03 June 2023,. Witnesses recount that the driver attempted to navigate through a flooded river, resulting in the vehicle being overturned and dragged by the raging currents.It is worth noting that Algeria experienced heavy rainfall and flooding toward the end of May this year. From 24 May onwards, Civil Protection teams were engaged in various rescue and evacuation operations across provinces such as Algiers, Blida, Tébessa, Oum El Bouaghi, Tipaza, Boumerdes, El Tarf, Batna, and Guelma. The floods caused significant damage to houses, led to the sweeping away of vehicles from roads, and severely disrupted transportation systems.In Guelma Province, a young person tragically lost their life in floodwaters within the municipality of Bou Hachana. Furthermore, in Tipaza Province, a young person died when a house wall collapsed due to the flooding.Civil Protection authorities reported additional instances of flooding in Boumerdes Province between 30 and 31 May. The municipalities of Buduao, Qorso, and Boumerde were affected, but damage was minimal, as confirmed by the Civil Protection.