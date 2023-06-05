At least 17 people have died after heavy rainfall in southwestern China has triggered flooding and landslides in the provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan.According to state media reports, 14 people have died and 5 are still missing after a landslide in Jinkouhe, a mountainous area near the city of Leshan in Sichuan Province on 04 June 2023. Reports said the area saw heavy rainfall for 2 days prior to the event. A team of around 180 people rescue and emergency personnel are working at the site.Heavy rain on 01 June triggered flooding in low-lying areas of Yiliang county in Yunnan Province. Three people died and one person was missing, according to reports. Flooding caused significant damage to homes and other buildings, forcing residents to evacuate. Hundreds of students and staff were evacuated from a flooded school.Heavy rainfall has also caused problems in eastern parts of the country over the last few days, in particular in the provinces of Anhui and Henan on 01 June 2023. Emergency workers rescued 4 people trapped in flooded homes in Ningguo in Anhui Province. One person was rescued from floods in Lushi County in Henan Province.