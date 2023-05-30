Puppet Masters
Tel Aviv color revolution
The Unz Review
Sat, 27 May 2023 00:00 UTC
Now we have learned something about the central causes of the movement, from the NYT. The NYT discovered, through US intelligence leaks, that the driver behind it and its coordination were supplied by Mossad and Shin Beth, the external and internal intelligence services of the Jewish State. It was not a complete surprise; Israeli media duly informed its consumers that Mossad staff were permitted to participate in the demos; and Mossad's retired bosses were paraded by the rebels as their leaders. Their deeper participation was discovered by their American brethren. The rebels' love for America was made quite obvious by their demos at the US embassy. The national blue-and-white banners flew over the crowds stressing their patriotism, together with plentiful stars-and-stripes.
Beside Mossad, the bankers actively supported the revolt. Private banks, Bank of Israel, financial structures - were all for the revolt. So were the Generals, the army and high-ranking officers. And the nasty Schwab, represented by Yuval Noah Harari, was also with them. Amusingly the Israeli government officials characterize the opposition as "the leftists". Sure, bankers, the Davos crowd and spies are the new communists! Feminists and Soros's people also support the movement. Meanwhile Justice Minister Yariv Levin has claimed that the US administration is aiding Israeli protesters against the coalition's judicial reform plan. Washington "is working in cooperation with them on this, as you can see from the things said by the people in the government there," Levin told haredi (ultra-Orthodox) political operatives, in a video first published by Walla on Monday.
Mr Levin stated that the new government has absolutely no tools - all the banks, the courts, and heads of the army belong to the opposition (or rather, the Deep State). Legal reform is needed in order to level the playing field. Trump found himself in a similar situation but he had no plans about how to fight his way out of it. The difference is that President Trump had sufficient constitutional tools at his disposal, but did not have the actual machinery needed to make use of his constitutional advantages.
Israel is a good place to visit now if you want to learn that Jews are not as smart as they think. You have to be very silly to consider calling bankers and the US State Dept "leftists". Thomas Friedman, the reliable voice of Establishment, often tells us about the men he hates. The current list includes Putin, Trump, Netanyahu. Here is an example of his latest philippic. To be compared to Putin and Trump is as bad as being compared to Hitler. Netanyahu is now in this company.
All this is most unexpected: Bibi was a favourite child of American politicians, and he was met with multiple ovations by Congress. But he is too much of a man and America prefers itself and its allies to be managed by somebody softer. A woman, or an immigrant, or a homosexual, as in the UK, will be very acceptable to them. Somebody who will take orders.
The casus belli for the colour revolution was judicial reform. In other words, something of little importance. Israel is blessed with a strange system where judges are elected by judges. An outsider can never really comprehend, - or indeed break into this system. But it is in no way a hot topic. Nobody cares about it, just as nobody understands the proposed new judicial machinery. It is just something alighted upon to send people out onto the streets to demonstrate and shout. Most ridiculous are the pieties enunciated about how Israeli 'democracy' must be preserved: a 'democracy' where half of the population has no right to vote. But they swear by it and are ready to take on anything in order to defend 'democracy'.
These democracy lovers do not even consider Palestinians as human beings. Even Oriental Jews and Orthodox Jews are not good enough for them. And this has been their undoing. There are a few ways to reach a majority in Parliament - you have to co-opt believing Jews or Oriental Jews. And Palestinians, to be sure. But Ashkenazi Jews do not want to part with - or dilute their power. If they can't win the elections, they will go for a colour revolution. However, they underestimated Bibi Netanyahu.
Netanyahu is a very experienced politician. He has minimised the danger by denying reports of the situation and organised a demo of his supporters, after Passover. This drew 200,000 participants, beating many of the Tel Aviv demos. After that he indulged in his usual chicanery. He knows that Israeli Jews love wars, especially safe wars. For such a purpose he has far-right politician, Itamar Ben Gvir. He is a rather pleasant looking and relatively young man, a Temple Mount dreamer.
8-year old Laian was killed at her home in Gaza. This bloodletting immediately pacified the rebellious Israelis. They did not want to fight for 'democracy' anymore, they did not care about the choice of judges. They only wanted Palestinian blood. They got blood but that is all. Netanyahu knew that. He has used this tactic before. A war in Gaza is always successful, because Gaza has no weapons to defend itself. It is as safe as shooting fish in a barrel.
As an Israeli leader Netanyahu is not too bloodthirsty. He never led his country into a really dangerous war. He keeps bombing Syria and Gaza; Gaza is defenceless and Syria is (partly) US - occupied. He also kills Palestinians on the West Bank: his gangs of killers in Arab dress, the so-called mustaarvim roam Nablus and Jenin assassinating potential freedom fighters. Already over 60 are killed there from beginning of the year. Now he has promised Islamic Jihad that the assassinations will cease; but his promises aren't worth much. He has allowed himself to get close to Putin, for good reasons of his own.
Russia has an air force base in Syria and Russians could do more to defend Syria and Palestine. Netanyahu, on other hand, could do more for the Ukraine as the Americans are demanding. The NY Times is calling for this and proposing that Bibi attack the Russian base and kick the Russians out from Syria altogether. Bibi does not want to enter into this dangerous game and nor does he feel he has to support Ukraine, as the Ukrainians were the most God-awful Jew-killers in the WWII, actually worse than the Germans. They killed thousands of Jews in Kiev and elsewhere, led by their presently admired Bandera. They manned all the concentration camps as the guards. Only the Lithuanians were worse for the Jews, and there are not too many of them. Bibi's father was a historian, so he learned that much at home. Pious Jews also have this memory. But the opposition take their orders from the US Jews, for whom such history is moot. They prefer to blame Germans for the Holocaust and support the Ukraine against Russia.
Netanyahu gave some of his hardware to the Ukraine, something he had refused to do before the demonstrations. Meanwhile, the colour revolution threat faded. Its initiators dropped the legal reform protest and moved on to general attacks on pious Jews. Bibi welcomes this: the pious Jews are his allies. Still, it is too early to expect that the colour revolution is over. It has faded, but it can come back.
Both sides in the Israeli internal conflict are quite awful; neither of them promises any justice for the Palestinians. But if one has to choose, Netanyahu, with his far-right allies, is better. He is also more experienced. Probably I'd bet on him, while also bearing in mind that it's very difficult to win against the Deep State, and the Deep State is definitely against him.