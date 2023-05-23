aardbeving iran
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 288 km E of Vao, New Caledonia at 06:41:58 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 12.143 km, was initially determined to be at 22.9987 degrees south latitude and 170.2882 degrees east longitude.