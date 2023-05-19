mmmmmmmmm
A 15-minute hailstorm causes great damage in Los Palacios, The tremendous storm of water and hail unexpectedly burst on the town shortly after 5:30 p.m. and is doing a lot of damage.

Rain and hail in various parts of Andalusia. The storm has hit the Sierra de Cádiz with force, especially in Zahara de la Sierra and El Bosque. We find a similar situation in Ronda, Málaga, and in some municipalities of Seville. In places some crops have become waterlogged.