Highest April 1st snow cover recorded this year

The western US has had an historic winter. From record-breaking cold spells to unprecedented amounts of snow, this has been a memorable cold season - and one that runs counter to the prophecies of the AGW party.Starting with the cold - and according to data from the warmth-addicted NOAA, while 321 monthly lows have fallen in April alone (also through April 24) compared to 66 heat records.Regrading snow, in the official books going back to 2001, the largest area ever covered with snow/ice in the western US at the beginning of April so far was 2019's 1,030,820 sq km, but this year that figure was far exceeded, with satellite imagery showing that more than 1,149-960 sq km of the West was covered with snow and ice on 1 April.By comparison, the average snowpack in the western US at the end of March is 242,000 square miles.. In the table below, South Dakota, Nebraska and Arizona lead the way with 350% of the average, followed closely by Nevada:All western US states have seen above-average snowfall; in fact,Meanwhile across the pond, the official UK low of -7.4°C was recorded on April 27 in Loch Glascarnoch, Scotland.It's been quiet for Britain's climate alarmists, as record cold blanketed the country.