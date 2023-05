Tensions running high

The case against Khan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face corruption allegations, sparking protests across the country.The arrest on Tuesday is the latest twist in a months-long political crisis andin the eastern city of Lahore which he had managed to evade.Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, a leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday to Al Jazeera.she said, referring to the paramilitary force.As news broke out,of the party leader, chanting slogans such as "Khan is out red line."Video footage shared on social media showedAkbar Nasir Khan, a top police official in Islamabad, told Al Jazeera that Khan was arrested in a case related to the Al-Qadir University Trust . The anti-corruption National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued an arrest warrant against Khan on May 1 in relation to the case, he said.The accountability body issued a statement saying Khan had been arrested "for the crime of corruption"."The former prime minister has not given any adequate response to the summoning notices of NAB. His arrest has been made in accordance with the NAB ordinance and the law," the statement read.Imran Khan's lawyer accused the Rangers of hitting Khan on his head and kicking him before taking him away."Rangers forcibly entered and broke the door and window [of the room]. They picked up Imran Khan from his wheelchair, hit him on his head and kicked him," Gohar Ali Khan, who was accompanying the former prime minister at the Islamabad High Court, said in a video posted on the PTI's social media account."I fell during the commotion. Rangers pepper sprayed him and took him away," the lawyer added.Ali Khan said no police officials were present inside the room where Khan was arrested.Fawad Chaudhry, a PTI leader, tweeted that the Islamabad High Court complex was "occupied" by the Rangers and lawyers were "being subjected to torture".Video footage on local media showedin Rawalpindi, a town adjoining Islamabad.following Khan's arrest, which they termed an abduction."Pakistan's brave people must come out and defend their country," the party posted on Twitter.The former prime minister hasThe military on Monday issued a harshly worded statement, terming the accusations of its involvement in last year's shooting "highly irresponsible and baseless"."We ask the political leader concerned to make a recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations," the statement said.Khan, however, doubled down on the allegations in a video message he released early on Tuesday, before leaving Lahore for Islamabad to attend a court hearing in a separate case.A military official, speaking to Al Jazeera on the condition of anonymity, said Tuesday's arrest "was made after a warrant was issued by the accountability body"."They fulfilled their due procedure, and it has absolutely nothing to do with us," the official said.The Al-Qadir Trust case against Khan was initiated last year by the current government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.The corruption case pertains to the acquisition of land for Al-Qadir Trust, of which Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are trustees.The land, which is worth billions of rupees, was given by Malik Riaz, one of Pakistan's largest business tycoons, for the launch of an educational institute.In December 2019, Riaz agreed to hand over assets, including properties, worth $239m to United Kingdom's National Crime Agency.Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters in a news conference on Tuesday that UK authorities had returned 190 million pounds ($239m) to Pakistan in an investigation related to "dirty money", which Khan then returned to the businessman instead of keeping it in the national exchequer.The former prime minister has denied wrongdoing.Khan, who was in power from August 2018 to April 2022, faced criticism in the past from his rivals of being a pawn of the military establishment, which is often considered the kingmaker in the country.The military has directly ruled the country for more than three decades in its 75 years of existence and is still believed to play an active role in political affairs.