will never experience orgasm

A 2016 medical article documenting the tragic death of one of the participants in the linchpin Dutch study upon which the entire child sex change experiment is based indicates that puberty suppression was to blame for the young person's death.The manuscript, by Negenborn et al ., begins by saying that the "absence of a functional vagina has a negative effect on the (sexual) quality of life of (transgender) women" and explains that multiple surgical procedures have been described for vaginal "reconstruction" in these patients."Transgender women with early-onset gender dysphoria, treated with puberty suppressing hormones, report fewer behavioral and emotional problems and an improvement of general functioning," readers are assured at this point.Once again, after this harrowing account of a young person's needless death, the researchers assure the reader that "vaginal reconstruction" has a "positive influence" on the quality of life of "non-transgender and transgender women," but cautions that "physicians and patients need to be aware of serious complications that may arise." Dr. Michael Biggs , a sociologist who played a key role in exposing the scandal that unfolded at the soon-to-be-closed Tavistock gender clinic in London, spoke of this tragic case in a recent interview on the Wider Lens podcast.Biggs noted that while early puberty suppression for boys who experience childhood-onset gender dysphoria has the advantage of creating a more feminine appearance in adulthood, the major disadvantage is the penis remains that of small boy making vaginoplasty much riskier. Jazz Jennings , star of the reality TV show I Am Jazz, faced a similar issue when it came time for genital surgery. Jennings was an extremely gender-nonconforming child who would almost certainly have grown up to be a gay man but was instead transitioned at a very young age.