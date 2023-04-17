These laws outright ban or substantially limit the ability of doctors to prescribe drugs like puberty blockers and perform this surgery on youngsters.
Opponents of these laws argue they infringe the right of trans people to "gender affirming" care.
The New York Times has the story.
Before this year, just three state legislatures had enacted full or partial bans. In addition to the 10 signed into law, bans have passed at least one chamber of seven more state legislatures on the path toward enactment this year.Worth reading in full.
issued a rule last year prohibiting doctors from offering gender-affirming care to new patients under 18. Though not a law, the decree has the same effect of ending care.
Two more state legislatures, in Oklahoma and South Carolina, have successfully pushed major hospitals to stop providing gender-affirming care for minors by linking the care to the use of public funds. ...
Republican state legislators have called gender-affirming care experimental and harmful, and say that children are not mature enough to make permanent decisions.
Comment: See also: