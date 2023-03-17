© Malawi Red Cross Society



As the full extent of the damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy becomes clear, disaster authorities in Malawi report a steep increase in the number of fatalities, people missing and people displaced from their homes.The UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Malawi estimatedAffected areas now include Balaka, Blantyre City and District, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Mangochi, Mulanje, Mwanza, Neno, Nsanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, and Zomba City and District.Public infrastructure such as schools, health facilities and roads have suffered severe damage.. Over 300 camps have been set up as emergency accommodation. The number of displacements includes around 40,000 people in Chikwawa and over 37,000 in each of the districts of Mulanje and Nsanje.. As many as 180 fatalities were reported in Blantyre City and Blantyre District, where mudslides and flooding have been particularly severe. Almost 90 people have died in Mulanje. Almost 800 people have sustained injuries.Search and rescue efforts are continuing in Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Phalombe, and Blantyre districts, where most of the areas are still flooded.The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) in Malawi reported that Cyclone Freddy, which reduced into a Low-Pressure Area, has now completely dispersed, and normal rainy season weather conditions will now continue. Most of the affected districts are still receiving light to moderate rains, DoDMA reported.