This bright bolide was spotted from Spain on March 14, at 1:47 local time (equivalent to 0:47 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 67,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Mediterranean Sea. It began at an altitude of about 98 km over the sea, over a point located at a distance of 25 km from the coast of the province of Almería (south of Spain). From that position it moved east, and ended at a height of around 67 km over the Mediterranean Sea. This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), and Seville. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).