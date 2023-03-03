Stunning footage shows snow covering parts of the Arizona desert after a strong cold front brought plummeting temperatures overnight Wednesday (1 March).Videos shared by Brandon Zavala show a blanket of snow covering the desert landscape on Thursday in Yucca, about 150 miles northwest of Phoenix, in Mohave County.Yucca was under a winter storm warning until 5 am Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service and numerous roads across the state were closed on Wednesday night due to adverse weather.